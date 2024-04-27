BASEBALL: Erickson, Panthers roll to conference win over Knox

Apr. 26—ROYAL CENTER — It was Brayden Erickson's turn to pitch and it was another good day for the Pioneer baseball team.

Erickson and the Panthers took care of Knox in a 7-2 victory in the first game of a two-game series Thursday.

The Panthers improved to 4-6 and 2-3 in the HNAC and dropped the Redskins to 2-6 and 2-3.

Erickson (2-1) was in dominant form. He held Knox to two runs (none earned) on three hits and one walk, striking out 14. He dropped his ERA to 0.81 and his 50 strikeouts rank 10th in the state.

"Coming into this game I knew I had a tough loss against LaVille last Saturday, I just really wanted another win, I just wanted to dominate the game," he said. "I came into the game thinking I was going to dominate, so just dominating the game just made me more confident about my pitches. It just made me feel better."

It took the Panthers awhile to get their offense going but they broke through with three runs in the fourth. Freshman Lane Weldy came up with the big hit, a two-run single to left to get the Panthers on the board. Another freshman, Brodie Howard, later scored on a throwing error on a double play attempt to make it 3-0.

The Panthers added on three more runs in the fifth. Lucas Perry doubled and Eli Guffey singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. Erickson grounded into an RBI fielder's choice to score Perry. Noah Miller followed with a single. Howard hit a sacrifice fly to right to add another run. Weldy later added an RBI single to make it 6-0.

Two errors led to two runs in the top of the sixth for Knox. But the Panthers got a run back in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single by Guffey.

Erickson pitched around a walk in the seventh with back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.

"Brayden being a senior, we have a lot of confidence in him," Pioneer coach Josh Hardy said. "Him last week having an injury, he didn't really play against Rochester [due to a hamstring injury]. He's fully recovered from that. We have the confidence in him to let him go seven. He threw really well for us today and we always have that confidence when he's up there."

Erickson is a reigning Loganland Player of the Year. Over the first month he's having a better year on the mound but not as good at the plate than last season.

"At the plate it's not going too well, I'm not really seeing the ball as good as I did last year," he said. "But on the mound it's probably my best season yet. I've got like 50 strikeouts, throwing as hard as I ever have. I'm just feeling really good this year, just sad it's going to be my last.

"I made the decision not to play in college so this is my last year of ever playing baseball. So it's really big for me, the last season with all my friends, so it's just trying to enjoy every bit of it."

He added he had options to play at "Wabash, Anderson, I was talking to Cincinnati for a little bit but I just made the decision that I wanted to focus on my academics, get a good job in the future. So I think baseball would have just been too much.

"I'm going to go to Purdue and study finance."

Erickson relied mostly on his fastball Thursday and his slider was unhittable.

"Last summer I know I topped out at 87 on the fastball," he said. "I added a knuckleball this year. The slider is probably my best pitch."

Guffey went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Panthers at the plate. Weldy went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Miller had a single, RBI and run scored. Perry had a double and run scored. Erickson had an RBI and two runs scored. Howard added an RBI and run scored. Drew McKaig added a run scored.

The Panthers have been up and down to start the season. They had a three-game win streak with wins over West Central and Winamac followed by a four-game losing streak that included losses to Winamac, Rochester and LaVille leading into the Knox series. They're looking to put a good stretch together as they have a lot of games left leading into their Class 2A sectional at Wabash.

"Baseball season is different than football or basketball," Hardy said. "It's kind of you go day after day you just work on progressing and getting better as a team. And we've definitely progressed as a team. We've had some good competition with some other teams that we've faced. Obviously this Knox team is a good team. We did pretty well against them today."

The Panthers have a younger team than they did a year ago, when they went 15-12 and 10-4 in HNAC play.

They're particularly young up the middle with sophomore catcher Guffey, freshman shortstop Howard and freshman second baseman Weldy.

"Our two freshmen, Brodie and Weldy, they're both middle infielders for us, they both pitch for us, they do a pretty good job at the plate," Hardy said. "We have a lot of confidence in those kids. It's kind of similar to Brayden when he was a freshman, it took a week or two to realize, 'hey, these kids are varsity players here at Pioneer.' So we're glad to have them."