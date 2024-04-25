Baseball: Edward Little takes control early to topple Lewiston

Apr. 24—LEWISTON — A big second inning was enough for Edward Little.

The Red Eddies scored six runs in the second inning en route to an 11-3 rivalry baseball victory over Lewiston on Wednesday at Joseph Deschenes Field.

"The guys came to practice yesterday and did a really nice job focusing on some little things that we wanted to get better at," Edward Little coach Dave Jordan said. "It kind of translated to the game, and I was really proud of them being able to string some hits together."

Jordan said the Red Eddies (1-3) wanted to swing at better pitches.

Ben DuBois had four hits, including a triple to lead the Red Eddies.

"As a team and myself, we've had a slow start hitting," DuBois said. "I think today, it was good, not only for me but for everybody, because we got the bats going."

Edward Little belted out 12 hits in the game.

Lewiston starting pitcher Dylan Blue got the first two batters out before Drew Smith doubled to center field with the outfield playing deep. DuBois' line-drive triple to right field scored Smith.

"I like it because he usually gets on base and he usually sets me up in a good position most of the time," DuBois said of hitting behind Smith.

Smith also had a ground-rule double in the sixth inning.

"He has been swinging the bat well all year," Jordan said of Smith. "He was more relaxed today at the plate and did really well to get some good contact."

After a harmless bottom of the first inning, the Red Eddies got back to work in the top of the second, scoring a half-dozen times, highlighted by Eli St. Laurent's RBI single and DuBois' two-run single.

"It's a tough road to get out of a hole like that and we couldn't quite climb it," Lewiston coach Chris Reed said of giving up six runs.

St. Laurent went the distance on the mound, only allowing three hits, walking three batters and hitting a batter.

"He's still learning how to pitch on the mound in terms of the varsity level because we haven't been able to use him the last couple of years," Jordan said of St. Laurent.

Jeffrey Randall led off the bottom of the second for Lewiston (1-3) and was hit by a pitch. He eventually moved to third and scored when Dylan Blue reached first.

The bottom of the Edward Little order made some noise in the third when Owen Scott walked and Kade Masselli doubled to move Scott to third. However, a flyout ended the frame with no damage done.

Michael Caron singled in the bottom of the third and stole second during Randall's at-bat. Randall got struck in the knee with a pitch, but the home plate umpire said Randall stuck his knee out and called him out.

"The umpire said he managed to stick his knee in front of home plate," Reed said. "Not sure how that's physically possible, but we have to go with it."

Lewiston got a run in the bottom of the fifth when Dan Pelletier reached on an error, moved to second and then scored on Randall's single to the outfield to cut the deficit to 7-2.

The run came with two outs in the inning.

"We left a lot of guys on base," Reed said. "They capitalized with guys on the bag and we didn't."

Defensive miscues in the top of the seventh by Lewiston led Peyton Dyer to score on an Owen Scott single, and Issac Jalbert scored on a passed ball later in the inning for Edward Little. Scott also came into score later in the inning for a 10-2 lead.

"Things get a little messy sometimes on the soft hits," Reed said. "...When a couple gets away from you, they start getting guys on the bags, and it kind of snowballs from there."

TJ Kramarz doubled later in the inning for Edward Little and DuBois singled to drive a run in for an 11-2 lead.

Joe Dube doubled in the bottom of the seventh and later scored for the Blue Devils.

