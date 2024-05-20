Baseball: Echols named WBL Player of the Year

May 20—Taylor Echols of Wapakoneta is the Western Buckeye League's Player of the Year, while Jason Brandt of Wapakoneta and Rick Weaver of Defiance shared Coach of the Year honors.

Wapakoneta (14-6, 8-1 WBL) and Defiance (18-4, 8-1 WBL) split the league title this season.

A complete list of the WBL's postseason baseball honors is included below.

WBL First Team

Quintin Collins (Bath)

Skyler Lhamon (Bath)

Brady Steinbrunner (Celina)

Nick Steinbrunner (Celina)

Brezlen Zipfel (Defiance)

Noah Gomez (Defiance)

Ryan McGue (Elida)

Brylen Parker (Van Wert)

Grant Jolly (Wapakoneta)

Taylor Echols (Wapakoneta)

WBL Second Team

Joel Rasor (Bath)

Dale Secrest (Celina)

Brodee Schulte-Arnold (Celina)

Cody Shaw (Defiance)

Brady Borton (Defiance)

Kyle Thrush (Kenton)

Joel Kogge (St. Marys)

Hayden Davis (Van Wert)

Sam Houg (Van Wert)

Ryan Price (Wapakoneta)

WBL Third Team

Tyson McGee (Bath)

Caleb Stephenson (Celina)

Cohen Stockman (Defiance)

Torin Long (Defiance)

Gabe Adcock (Elida)

Grady Kleman-Beasley (Kenton)

Grant Leopold (Ottawa-Glandorf)

Jacob Kaiser (St. Marys)

Preston Rupert (St. Marys)

Zac Niekamp (Wapakoneta)

WBL Honorable Mentions

Clay Boedicker (Bath)

Max Baumstark (Celina)

Kahlil Logan (Defiance)

Seth Sharp (Elida)

Luke Leffler (Kenton)

Jordan Metzger (Ottawa-Glandorf)

Derek Lyons (Shawnee)

Kasey Gross (St. Marys)

Briston Wise (Van Wert)

Drew Bailey (Wapakoneta)