BONITA VISTA (KUSI)– The Eastlake Titans and Bonita Vista Barons face off in a rivalry game in baseball.

Noah Betanco with 5 RBI, including a grand slam for the Titans.

His teammate Kalani Jauregui adding on a late 2-run home run of his own.

Eastlake wins this one 10-1.

