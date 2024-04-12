Baseball: Dogs top Cats, 7-5

Apr. 12—COLUMBIA FALLS — Michael Miller hit two home runs, including a tie-breaking three-run shot in the fifth inning, and Whitefish held on to beat Columbia Falls 7-5 in high school baseball Thursday at Sapa-Johnsrud Field.

Miller, who hit a solo homer in the first inning, capped a five-run Bulldog rally in the fifth. CJ Threw hit an RBI double and came home on Tait Orme's single to knot the game at 4-all.

After C Schwaderer drew a walk, Miller hit his second homer to left to make it 7-4.

All five runs came after two were out.

Whitefish then withstood three Columbia Falls singles in the fifth — a bases-loaded double play ended that threat — and another jam in the sixth, though Reggie Sapa's RBI groundout brought home the Wildcats' final run.

Miller got the win on the mound, allowing eight hits, one walk and three earned runs in five innings. Logan Stewart finished up for the save.

Orme and Ryan Conklin had two hits each for Whitefish (2-3); Conklin had a double..

Cody Schweikert had three hits and an RBI for the Wildcats (5-1). Dominick Young and Dayne Tu also drove in runs.

Polson 24, Noxon 1

NOXON — Polson's Wyatt Wadsworth hit two homers and drove in six runs, and the Pirates beat Noxon-Thompson Falls in high school baseball Thursday.

Espn Fisher hit a two-run homer in the first inning and had three RBIs as Polson improved to 8-1. Fisher and Cole Wadsworth each had two hits and scored three times; Wadsworth had a triple. Wadsworth hit a solo shot in the second inning and, during an 11-run fourth inning, hit a two-run homer and an RBI single.

George Wyman, backed by a 14-hit offensive attack, allowed three hits and a walk in four innings for the Pirates. He struck out four. The game ended there under the mercy rule.

Bryan McCormick hit a solo homer in the second inning for the Red Devils.

Columbia Falls pitcher Kellen Kroger (7) delivers against Whitefish at Sapa-Johnsrud Field on Thursday, April 11. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Whitefish's Reed Boyer (7) and Drew Queen (22) celebrate after Queen scored in the fifth inning against Columbia Falls at Sapa-Johnsrud Field on Thursday, April 11. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Columbia Falls Cody Schweikert (9) drives in a run with an RBI single in the third inning against Whitefish at Sapa-Johnsrud Field on Thursday, April 11. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Whitefish second baseman Drew Queen (22) throws to first for an out against Columbia Falls at Sapa-Johnsrud Field on Thursday, April 11. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Columbia Falls third baseman Jett Pitts (26) puts a tag on Whitefish's Ryan Conklin (1) on a throw from right fielder Matthew Mitts at Sapa-Johnsrud Field on Thursday, April 11. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Whitefish pitcher Michael Miller (27) delivers against Columbia Falls at Sapa-Johnsrud Field on Thursday, April 11. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Columbia Falls' Nico Young (4) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly against Whitefish at Sapa-Johnsrud Field on Thursday, April 11. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Whitefish's CJ Thew (15) drives in a run with an RBI single in the fifth inning against Columbia Falls at Sapa-Johnsrud Field on Thursday, April 11. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Whitefish's Tait Orme (9) drives in a run with an RBI single in the fifth inning against Columbia Falls at Sapa-Johnsrud Field on Thursday, April 11. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Whitefish second baseman Drew Queen (22) watches a ground ball into his glove against Columbia Falls at Sapa-Johnsrud Field on Thursday, April 11. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

