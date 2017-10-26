Baseball - Dodgers ready to bounce back - Roberts
- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is confident his team will be able to recover from their shattering World Series game two defeat as they head to Houston needing a win to keep the series alive. Roberts' men were left reeling on Wednesday after the Astros offense tore into the Dodgers' feared bullpen to score an epic 7-6 victory in the 11th inning at Dodger Stadium. The Astros victory left the best-of-seven series finely balanced at one game apiece. "All year long we've done a nice job of recovering, turning the page, whether it's a big win or tough loss," Roberts said. "And our guys play to the end ... I have no doubt we'll come refocused."
AFP