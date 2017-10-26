Baseball - Dodgers ready to bounce back - Roberts

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25: Umpire Laz Diaz is hit by a ball thrown by Chris Devenski #47 of the Houston Astros during the tenth inning in game two of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/EZRA SHAW)

- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is confident his team will be able to recover from their shattering World Series game two defeat as they head to Houston needing a win to keep the series alive. Roberts' men were left reeling on Wednesday after the Astros offense tore into the Dodgers' feared bullpen to score an epic 7-6 victory in the 11th inning at Dodger Stadium. The Astros victory left the best-of-seven series finely balanced at one game apiece. "All year long we've done a nice job of recovering, turning the page, whether it's a big win or tough loss," Roberts said. "And our guys play to the end ... I have no doubt we'll come refocused."





AFP