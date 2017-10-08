Baseball - Dodgers beat Diamondbacks to lead NLDS 2-0

- The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their Major League Baseball playoff series. The result left the Dodgers in a strong position to win the best-of-five division series, which shifts to Arizona on Monday, and set up a clash with either the Chicago Cubs or the Washington Nationals for the National League pennant. Austin Barnes delivered a two-run double as part of a four-run fifth inning for Los Angeles while Logan Forsythe and Yasiel Puig each had three hits. Paul Goldschmidt belted a two-run homer in the first inning for the Diamondbacks and Brandon Drury hit a three-run pinch-hit homer in the seventh.





AFP