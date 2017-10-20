Baseball - Dodgers ace Kershaw eyes crowning glory
- Clayton Kershaw is determined to crown a decade of dominance with a maiden World Series title after helping the Los Angeles Dodgers into their first appearance in the baseball classic in nearly 30 years. After 10 seasons in Major League Baseball, Kershaw has already done enough in pure statistical terms to be regarded as one of the greatest pitchers in history. The towering Texan southpaw has a 144-64 career record, with an earned run average (ERA) -- the average number of earned runs conceded per nine-inning game -- of just 2.36, placing him 24th in the all-time rankings. No other active pitcher comes close to making the top 100. But Kershaw's collection of individual honours, which includes one National League Most Valuable Player award, three NL Cy Young awards and seven All-Star selections, has one glaring omission: a World Series.
AFP