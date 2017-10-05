Baseball - Diamondbacks down Rockies to earn playoff berth against Dodgers

- The Arizona Diamondbacks withstood a fierce late rally from the Colorado Rockies to win their National League wildcard playoff duel 11-7 and advance to a meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Back-to-back home runs from Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story in the top of the eighth inning saw the Rockies claw their way back to within one run of the D-Backs at 8-7. But A.J. Pollock's triple for Arizona in the bottom of the eighth allowed J.D Martinez and Jake Lamb to score and gave the Diamondbacks' breathing space at 10-7. Pollock then scored after Jeff Mathis reached base on a bunt off pitcher Greg Holland to put the Diamondbacks 11-7 ahead. Arizona will now advance to a NL best-of-five playoff series against the Dodgers.





AFP