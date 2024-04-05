Baseball: Del Norte 5, Torrey Pines 4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Nighthawks and Falcons go to battle in a Coastal League matchup.

Del Norte’s Aiden Sun doubles in two runs in the bottom of the first as the Nighthawks jump out to an early 3-0 lead.

Del Norte pitcher Cole Hoffman goes 4 2/3 innings allowing only 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 8.

The Falcons rally for 3 runs in the top of 7th sparked by Reece Dixon’s bases loaded single that drives in 2, but it’s not enough as Del Norte hangs on for the 5-4 win.

