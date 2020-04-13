Baseball Question of the Day: Who’s the best-lookin’ ballplayer of all time
The man who brought you Baseball’s Most Handsome Managers once again swims to the shallowest of depths and asks you to objectify the men of the National Pastime. He asks: who is the best-lookin’ baseball player of all time.
It’s subjective, obviously. And given how people tend to favor recency in such matters due to more familiar fashion/hairstyles/etc, it will probably skew more recent, but I ask you to do what you can to think outside the temporal box, utilize Google to the best of your ability, and look back at baseball history a bit if you can.
I mean, George Pipgras, who won 24 games for the 1928 Yankees (on the right) was a pretty handsome fella himself:
C’mon, folks: you’re bored and you’ve been shut in your houses for a long time. Let your imagination go.
