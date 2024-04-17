Baseball: Dallas Christian nips Guard, 3-2, in key district affair

Apr. 16—MESQUITE — Dallas Christian moved into a tie for first place, along with Brook Hill, in the TAPPS, Division 3, District 2 standings after the Chargers clipped the Guard, 3-2, Tuesday in Mesquite.

The Chargers (11-12, 9-2) and the Guard (16-4, 9-2) will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday when they do battle in Bullard, in what will be the final regular season game for both clubs.

Tuesday's game boiled down to a pitching duel between Brook Hill's Ben Braatz and his Dallas Christian counterpart.

Braatz pitched a complete game and gave up three unearned runs on six hits while fanning five and walking one.

Brook Hill could muster up just three singles; one each from Samuel Williams, Levi Visser and Braxton Durrett.

Williams also drove in a run for the Guard.