Baseball: D-C Chargers take 2 close ones from Litchfield Dragons

May 15—LITCHFIELD — The Dassel-Cokato baseball team swept a Wright County Conference West Division doubleheader from Litchfield on Wednesday evening at Optimist Park.

The Chargers beat the Dragons 4-3 and 5-4 in eight innings to boost their record to 4-9 in the conference and 6-10 overall. Litchfield is 1-13 in Wright County play and 4-15 overall.

In Game 1, Jackson Yanke led the way. He got the complete-game victory, striking out five and walking three. He allowed three hits and no earned runs. He also went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two hit-by-pitches.

Hunter Schultz, Jaxon Marquardt and Tripp McCann all had hits for Litchfield.

In Game 2, Garre Kelly got a walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to lead the Chargers. He was 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs.

Beau Schultz was 2-for-4 with a run, stolen base and a hit by pitch and Gideon Boerema was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Litchfield.

The Dragons are host to Eden Valley-Watkins in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Friday at Optimist Park.