Baseball - Cubs, Nationals game postponed by rain

- Torrential rain forced Major League Baseball to postpone Tuesday's National League Divisional Series Game 4 between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals by 24 hours. The Cubs had been looking to wrap up the best-of-five series with victory after taking a 2-1 lead over the Nationals at Wrigley Field on Monday. But steady rain over Chicago delayed the start of Game 4 and with no let-up, league officials pushed back the game until Wednesday. Despite the delay, any fifth game in the series would still take place on Thursday. The winner of the series will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in California on Saturday in the opening game of the National League Championship Series.





AFP