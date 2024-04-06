Baseball County Clash doubles as benefit for Tuscola coach fighting cancer

Apr. 5—When Pisgah and Tuscola baseball met on the diamond Monday night, the contest was more than just a game on the field.

Every County Clash is special in its own way, but Monday's contest had added meaning.

Tuscola assistant coach Jody Ward, who also serves as the Mounties' volleyball coach, was diagnosed with rectal cancer on Feb. 6. Monday's game served as a benefit for Ward, with numerous fans carrying signs showing their support.

"When you look up and you see stacks of cars and people around everywhere, it was very humbling for me," Ward said. "Of course, the rivalry brings that, but I had people I hadn't seen in years come to support me. I couldn't ask for anything better."

All proceeds from Monday's game went to Ward and his battle with cancer.

"It was special what the community did tonight to help him out any way they can," Tuscola head coach Zack Shepherd said.

Hundreds showed up to support the coach, including those on the other side of the rivalry.

"It means the world," Ward said. "I've got people on the other side that mean a lot to me, too. Even Pisgah's coaches are showing support and telling me they're praying for me. At the end of the day, it's just a baseball game, but for me, it's a life experience because I have so many people who have shown me so much support tonight."

It's been a whirlwind few months for Ward. The rollercoaster ride began in November.

"I got married to my best friend on Thanksgiving," he said.

Around Christmas, the two went on their honeymoon to Jamaica.

Once they got home, Ward said he began to deal with some complications. He went to the doctor, and that's when he received the diagnosis.

"We went from being on top of the world to battling for my life. We both struggled with it at first, but we're doing good now," Ward said. "It was pretty life-changing, honestly. To find out that you're going to be in a battle for your life, it changes your whole complexion on everything."

Shepherd said that Ward is crucial to the team. He has been alongside many of the players from the time they were at the middle school level.

"He's our heart and soul," he said. "They look up to him. They've known him for forever."

Ward said the support of the boys gives him a reason to show up to practice every day.

"I've been with these kids for a long time. Seeing how much they've grown and how much they love and support me this season, it makes everything great. It makes me want to come and do my job every day," he said. "Them coming out here keeps me motivated. They show the support for me, just like I show the support for them — ust getting out here and getting to do what I love to do."

His players echoed the love. Junior Kolt Nelson said the team is fighting for Ward every night.

"Seeing what he's having to go through makes you want to push harder. We fight for him," he said. "It gives you something to look forward to and play for. You've got something that you're playing for and it's not just a game."

Senior Noah Stepp has been friends with Ward's son, Owen, who also plays baseball for Tuscola, for most of his life.

"He's like my second dad. He's been in my life basically my whole life. I love him, truly," he said. "We're playing every game as hard as we can for him."

Sophomore Amos Rich said he also felt the familial connection with Ward, who has coached the pitcher since the beginning of his middle school career.

"He's really important to me and I'd consider him family," he said. "(Ward showing up) shows how much he really cares and how much he wants to be out here and how much he enjoys us. He treats us like family."

Rich was the Mounties' starting pitcher on Monday night, taking the mound in front of the massive crowd. He was on the field as Ward was introduced to thunderous cheers.

"It was very special for me, especially to be able to represent him in that game," Rich said. "I'm just proud to be able to represent him."

Ward said the boys are "part of me as much as anything."

While the battle is still ongoing, Ward says things are looking positive so far.

"Things are going good," he said. "If we stay on the right path, I think things are going to be okay."