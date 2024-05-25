BASEBALL: Cougars stall Twisters to reach semis

May 24—OSGOOD — South Decatur opened its tournament action against Oldenburg Academy Wednesday in the Jac-Cen-Del Sectional. The Cougars did not allow a run until the bottom of the seventh, by then, South had already built a 4-0 lead en route to the 4-1 win.

With the win, the Cougars advance to face Waldron in the sectional semifinal Monday.

South opened the scoring in the top of the third. Corey Nugent worked a 2-out walk and stole second base. Colby Rathburn followed with a single to score Nugent.

The Cougars got another run in the top of the fourth. Brock Lane singled with one out and Drake Scaggs doubled in Lane to make it 2-0.

For a third straight inning, South scored one run in the top of the fifth. Toby Bishop's single to center field scored JP Scudder from second base to make it 3-0.

In the top of the seventh, Bishop doubled with two outs. Pinch runner Jaylynn McMurray stole third base and scored on Grady Scudder's single.

Devin Pate got the win for South on the mound. Pate pitched all seven innings, allowing no earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 13.

South had 10 hits in the win. Grady Scudder had three singles. Bishop added a single and double. Rathburn had a pair of singles. Scaggs and JP Scudder both had a double and Lane had a single.

Batesville

LAWRENCEBURG — Batesville opened sectional action Thursday against the host Tigers of Lawrenceburg. Four runs through the first two innings set the stage for Batesville's 7-1 victory.

Jack Grunkemeyer got the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. He pitched six innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out nine. Carter Bohman pitched one inning in relief.

Offensively, the Bulldogs had eight hits, half of them being for extra bases. Chris Lewis went 2-for-4 with a single, home run and two RBIs. Brayden Maple added a pair of singles and one RBI. Dane Dudley had a triple and one RBI. Conner Drake and Grunkemeyer (RBI) both had a double. Carson Schneider had a single and one RBI.

