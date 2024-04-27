BASEBALL: Cougars shut out Mohawks 3-0

Apr. 26—South Decatur led 3-0 after three innings over Waldron and that was plenty of help for Devin Pate as the Cougar starting pitcher allowed no runs and just two hits in the 3-0 win over the Mohawks Thursday.

Pate finished with 16 strikeouts in the seven innings on the hill.

South got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. Toby Bishop drew a walk to lead off. Grady Scudder followed with a double and Bishop hustled around to score to make it 1-0. Courtesy runner Alex Myers advanced to second on a ground out and stole third base. Myers scored on the Corbin Johnson double to deep right field. South led 2-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Corey Nugent had a one-out single. A ground out moved Nugent to second and he advanced to third on a passed ball. JP Scudder singled in Nugent to put the Cougars on top 3-0.

Offensively for the Cougars, Grady Scudder and Johnson both had a double. Colby Rathburn, JP Scudder, Bishop and Brock Lane all singled.

Batesville at Greensburg

GREENSBURG — Batesville made it a season sweep of the Pirates with an 8-1 win at Greensburg Thursday.

Batesville bookended the victory with four runs in the first inning and four runs in the seventh inning.

Batesville's Jack Grunkemeyer pitched a complete game, allowing no earned runs on just two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts.

Lance Coy suffered the loss on the mound for Greensburg, pitching five innings and allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six. Justin Adkins pitched in relief, allowing four earned runs through two innings with five hits, one walk and one strike out.

Gavin Owens and Caleb Greiwe each had a hit for Greensburg.

Batesville had doubles by Brayden Maple, Alex Krekeler, Grunkemeyer and Eli Loichinger. Grunkemeyer drove in three runs and Dane Dudley drove in two runs.

North Decatur

The Chargers got back in the win column Thursday with a 2-0 victory at Tri.

A pitchers' duel between North's Tyler Dean and Tri's Tyler Brooks saw both pitchers scatter four hits in seven innings on the mound.

Dean allowed four hits and one walk while striking out nine. Brooks allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10.

North took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Eli Trenkamp doubled with one out and advanced to third on a passed ball. Trenkamp came in to score on a wild pitch to Grayson Downey.

North added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning. Xander Jones singled with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch. Kamdenn McKinney's double to right field scored Jones to make it 2-0.

Dean had a single for the Chargers.