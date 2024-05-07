BASEBALL: Cougars run win streak to 10 games

May 6—South Decatur continued rolling on the baseball diamond with an 11-1 win over Edinburgh. This is the 10th win in a row for the Cougars.

The Cougars got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when Corey Nugent drew a one-out walk and stole second base. Nugent eventually scored on a passed ball to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, Grady Scudder led off with a double. Brock Lane followed with an infield single. With one out, Jaylynn McMurray drew a walk. Devin Pate followed with a 2-run single to centerfield. After a walk to Nugent, Colby Rathburn singled in McMurray and Pate to make it 5-0.

Edinburgh got a run in the top of the third.

South put the game away in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nugent drove in Pate to make it 6-1. Nugent scored on a passed ball. Rathburn walked, stole second and scored on an error. Grady Scudder singled in JP Scudder to push the lead to 9-1. After stealing third base, Alex Myers scored on a Drake Scaggs single to right field. Pate's sacrifice fly scored Lane with the final run to extend the lead to 11-1.

Pate got the win on the hill for the Cougars, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight through five innings. Pate also had two hits and three RBIs at the dish.

Grady Scudder finished with a single, double and one RBI. Lane added two singles. Scaggs and Nugent both had a single and RBI. Rathburn finished with a single and two RBIs.

North Decatur

GREENSBURG — With five runs through the last two at bats, Hauser pulled away to knock off North Decatur 7-1 in the first game Saturday.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning, North got on the board when Xander Jones hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Grayson Downey.

The Jets scored a run in the top of the sixth and four runs in the top of the seventh to get the 7-1 win.

Kamdenn McKinney took the loss, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine. Jones pitched .2 of an inning, allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk.

Tyler Dean had the lone hit against Hauser's Simeon Wasil.

A run in the bottom of the third inning and another in the fifth was enough for Hauser to hold off North Decatur 2-0 in the second game Saturday.

Dean had three of North's five hits. He had a pair of singles and a double. Jones added a double and Downey had a single.

Dean pitched all six innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven.

