BASEBALL: Cougars, Bulldogs fall in regional final

Jun. 3—MORRISTOWN — South Decatur's baseball season came to an end Saturday in the regional against Indianapolis Lutheran. The Saints scored three runs in the bottom of the first, one run in the bottom of the third and four runs in the bottom of the fifth en route to the 8-0 victory.

Lutheran advances to the semistate to face the winner of South Central and Trinity Lutheran.

Lutheran's Hudson Mills picked up the win on the mound. Mills did not allow a hit or a run while striking out 11 and walking four.

Devin Pate suffered the loss on the hill for the Cougars, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing six earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out eight. Corey Nugent got the final out on the hill for the Cougars.

Ryan Redding led the Saints offensively, going 2-for-2 at the dish with a single and home run to go with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. Jack Scearce drove in two runs and Gage Meaney had a double and RBI.

Batesville

FLOYDS KNOBS — A 3-run top of the seventh inning allowed Class 3A No. 6 Silver Creek to rally for the 7-6 victory over Batesville in the Floyd Central Regional Saturday.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead. Jack Grunkemeyer singled in Chris Lewis for the first run. Dane Dudley's double scored Carson Schneider and Grunkemeyer.

Silver Creek scored two runs in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Batesville extended the lead to 5-2. With two outs, Schneider's doubled drove in Lewis. A double by Eli Loichinger scored Schneider.

Silver Creek added one run in the top of the fifth and sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, Batesville added a run on a single by Lewis to score N Weigel to put Batesville in front 6-4.

Silver Creek's 3-run seventh inning advanced the Dragons to the semistate.

Offensively for Batesville, Lewis had four hits, including a double. Schneider added three hits. Dudley and Loichinger had extra base hits with a double each.

Grunkemeyer pitched six innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits while striking out seven. Loichinger piched one inning, allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com.