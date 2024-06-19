Baseball community gives heartfelt reaction to death of legendary Giants CF Willie Mays

Willie Mays, the 24-time MLB All-Star and two-time MVP, died at the age of 93 on Tuesday.

Mays, a first ballot Baseball Hall of Famer, won the 1954 World Series and batting title. Mays is widely considered to be in the conversation of best baseball player of all-time; due to all of his offensive prowess (lifetime .302 batting average with 660 home runs), his defensive wizardry (12 Gold Gloves despite the award not being established until his sixth year in the league) and his burners (339 career stolen bases).

As expected, the baseball community was heartbroken to hear the news, but many chose to pay their respects with awesome tributes on social media. Former Major League ace CC Sabathia, who is likely to be in the Hall of Fame as well when he is eligible, recalled meeting the legendary Giants outfielder:

I’ll never forget this day when I walked in and heard, “that’s that boy who wears his hat like this.”



RIP Willie Mays. You changed the game forever and inspired kids like me to chase our dream. Thank you for everything that you did on and off the field. Always in our hearts… pic.twitter.com/Xv2ZHbKFvt — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) June 19, 2024

One of the game's most well-known characters in Jose Canseco made sure to pay homage to the 'Say Hey Kid,' who played 23 years in the majors (21-plus with the Giants and the remainder with the New York Mets). Mays totaled an unreal 2,068 runs scored in his career and an unreal 1,909 RBIs in his career, but also routinely made spectacular catches like the one Canseco posted:

One of the best to ever play the game



Rest in Peace Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/JaTr7BRP8T — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 19, 2024

In Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, Mays even made perhaps the greatest play in the game's history known as 'The Catch.'

The centerfielder posted a .444 on-base percentage offensively in that World Series, scoring four runs and driving in three with a stolen base during the four-game sweep. The World Series MVP trophy is even named the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player Award. New York Post baseball columnist and MLB Network insider has covered a lot of baseball at a high level, and has his mind made up on where Mays ranks among all-time players:

When I was 8, my dad took me to an autograph session with Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle. Mantle had been his guy but he told me to take a picture with "The greatest player there has ever been." My dad never wavered in that belief. RIP to the greatest player there has ever been. pic.twitter.com/wEoh9YLWow — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 19, 2024

Another MLB and Giants legend in Barry Bonds delivered a beautiful tribute to Mays on Instagram. Mays has been known to have inspired every generation that came after him:

Barry Bonds shared a heartfelt message about Willie Mays on his Instagram. 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/pTWa2rZ5nk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 19, 2024

A fellow Hall of Fame slugger and two-time MVP in Frank Thomas took to X to shout out Mays as well:

R.I.P to Willie Mays! There’s great players and then there’s True Legends. God Bless🙏🏾 — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) June 19, 2024

A pioneer who won at least one pennant in both the Negro Leagues and MLB, Mays racked up a lifetime .384 on-base percentage and a lifetime .558 slugging percentage for a .941 OPS across 23 MLB seasons. His impact on the baseball field was only part of his legacy. Mays made an impact on sports as a whole, not just baseball:

I'm devastated to hear about the passing of the legendary Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the main reasons I fell in love with baseball. Cookie and I are praying for his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 19, 2024

Mays mentored another Major League titan in Ken Griffey Jr., who spoke on his relationship with Mays and what he meant to the game and people he was around on MLB Network when the news hit. What he said could not have encapsulated the type of player and figure he was to the sport and to all those he was around:

"I'm just grateful and thankful that I was able to spend the time I had with him because he is a true giant, on and off the field." - Ken Griffey Jr. on Willie Mays pic.twitter.com/wuba7Ee0Gf — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 19, 2024

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: MLB world has emotional response to death of all-time great Willie Mays