BASEBALL: Comets fall to Argylls in sectional final

May 28—GREENTOWN — Eastern and Madison-Grant renewed their Class 2A Sectional 39 baseball rivalry on Monday as they met for the fourth straight year, including for the third time in the final.

Eastern had won the previous two sectional clashes including 3-2 in the final last year when the Comets won their second straight sectional.

This time, it was all Argylls.

Madison-Grant beat Eastern 13-1 for its first sectional title since 2021 — when the Argylls beat the Comets 3-0 in the final.

"We knew they were the team that we had run into now four years in a row and they put us out [twice]. Obviously that's bulletin-board material for a new coach," first-year M-G coach John Walters said, "but God bless, they didn't have Corbin Snyder on the mound. The guy is the District Player of the Year. He is phenomenal."

Snyder is Eastern's ace, but the Butler signee was unavailable to pitch on Monday after throwing 109 pitches in the Comets' semifinal game on Saturday.

M-G, on the other hand, had its ace lined up for the title game — and Argyll junior Xavier Yeagy delivered by going the distance and holding the Comets to six hits. He struck out four and walked two.

After a scoreless first inning, the Argylls (16-10) broke it open by scoring five runs in the second inning. They had two runs in, then tacked on three more on a two-out, bases-loaded error by the Comets.

From there, the Argylls continually added to their lead. It was 6-0 after three innings, 7-1 after four and 10-1 after five. The Argylls scored their final three runs in the seventh.

"I told the guys, when you step into the arena, you can get into situations where you have some big wins, but you also get into situations to where things like [Monday] happen," Eastern coach Erik Hisner said. "Once we got behind, it was tough. We're not a team offensively that can get down three or four or five runs and come back without some help.

"Their pitcher, Yeagy, did a really good job. Give him credit for being around the zone, changing speeds, and minimizing our opportunities to score."

Corbin Snyder led the Comets by going 2 for 3 with an RBI double in the fourth inning and a triple in the sixth. Otherwise, Yeagy allowed just four singles.

Five different M-G players had two hits apiece. The Argylls had five extra-base hits.

Eastern used four different pitchers. Perry Kochensparger started and worked 1.1 innings and Colt Snyder, Elijah Brassard and Trey Beachy all worked in relief.

"I didn't think we pitched terrible," Hisner said. "Just give them a lot of credit. When we missed with pitches or we got into fastball counts, they made us pay."

Eastern finished 22-9-1, nearly matching the 23-8 records of the 2022 and '23 seasons.

"We lost five starters from last year and we had three potential starters who got hurt and we played the majority of the season without them so we had a lot of kids step up," Hisner said. "After the first couple weeks of games, if you would have told me we'd be 22-9-1 and in the sectional championship, I think I would have believed you, but I would've said, 'How'd we do that?'

"Give the kids a lot of credit. They bought into what we wanted them to do. They trusted us and I'll be forever grateful for that."

The Comets graduate Corbin Snyder and leadoff hitter Ethan Acord. The Comets over the last four years compiled an 87-36-1 record with two sectional titles. Snyder closed his Comet career with a 33-8 career record.

"It hurts to lose Corbin and Ethan, but we have everyone else back and hopefully this summer they get better and continue to develop and next season we have another chance to play for a championship," Hisner said.

