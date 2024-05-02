BASEBALL: Claremore splits first 2 games of Class 5A Regional 8

May 1—Claremore had a mixed start to the Class 5A Regional 8 tournament on Tuesday in Sapulpa.

The team showed promise with a 5-1 victory over Edison Prep but faced a setback with a 12-1 loss to Sapulpa.

The Zebras now face a challenging task to keep their season alive. Their hopes of reaching the Class 5A state tournament for the first time since 2019 hang in the balance as they must defeat Edison Prep again on Wednesday and then win two-consecutive games against the host Chieftains over the next two days.

CLAREMORE 5, EDISON 1

Zach Hale played a crucial role, driving in four runs on two hits.

He tripled in the first inning, scoring three runs, and followed it up with a single in the second inning, scoring one. Hale's performance helped Claremore take a 5-0 lead by the end of the second inning.

Hale, also the starting pitcher, earned the win by giving up only one run over seven innings, striking out nine and walking four. The Zebras also turned a double play in the game.

SAPULPA 12, CLAREMORE 1

Sapulpa took an early lead in the first inning, and though Claremore managed to tie the game at one in the bottom of the first, the Chieftains quickly regained the advantage in the second inning with two runs.

They continued to build on their lead, eventually winning by a convincing 11 runs.

Dan Harrington took the loss as the Zebras' pitcher, but Hale contributed with one run batted in.