BASEBALL: Claremore secures thrilling walk-off victory in Tiger/Zebra Shootout

Apr. 12—In a thrilling conclusion to Claremore's opening game of the Tiger/Zebra Shootout, it was Connor Rowe who stole the show.

In a nail-biting showdown at Murray-Pixley Park at Legendary Legion Field, the Zebras secured a 6-5 walk-off victory over the Chickasha on Thursday night.

The game reached its climax in the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied at five. It was then that Rowe delivered a clutch double, bringing in the winning run and sparking a jubilant celebration among the Zebra faithful.

Despite trailing 5-1 in the fourth, Claremore showcased their resilience and determination to mount a comeback and emerge victorious.

The Fightn' Chicks initially took the lead in the first inning, capitalizing on an error by the Zebras and scoring runs through Bryan Lopez's sacrifice fly and Lane Johnson's single.

Chickasha extended its lead to 4-1 in the third inning, benefiting from another Claremore error.

However, the Zebras refused to back down and staged a furious rally late.

Kellen Gaede joined Rowe in delivering a crucial double in the bottom of the seventh, propelling Claremore to a thrilling victory. However, the comeback was initiated in the fourth when Tyson Grimett grounded out to the shortstop, scoring Zach Hale in the process to trim the deficit to 5-2.

Izaak McMahan proved instrumental in securing the win for the Zebras, pitching a flawless final inning with no hits or runs allowed.

Gaede started on the mound, showcasing his arm strength by striking out two and allowing four runs (none earned) over three innings. Ryder Garrison also made an appearance in relief for Claremore.

Layton Bryan started as the pitcher for Chickasha, delivering a solid performance with six innings pitched, six strikeouts and only two runs (none earned) allowed.

Offensively, the Zebras displayed their hitting ability with 10 hits. Gaede led the team with three runs batted in, while he, Hale and Rowe each contributed two hits to the victory.

Claremore also showcased its defensive effectiveness by turning three double plays.

With this win, the Zebras improved to 18-8 overall and are now set to face Bartlesville in their next game at 4 p.m. Friday.