BASEBALL: Claremore goes 2-1 at McAlester Shootout, blanks Grove in district action

Apr. 23—No one can accuse Claremore baseball of lacking stamina and resolve.

The Zebras have embarked on a grueling schedule as of late, playing four games in four days. The team's rigorous journey included participating in the McAlester Shootout on Friday and Saturday, where it faced formidable opponents like Shawnee, Noble and Midwest City.

Despite the demanding nature of the tournament, Claremore returned to District 5A-4 action on Monday, ready to take on Grove.

CLAREMORE 6, SHAWNEE 2

The game started with Shawnee taking the lead in the third inning when an error resulted in a run.

However, Claremore turned the game around in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Zebras scored five runs on four hits, taking a commanding 5-2 lead. Gunner Holm's single, which brought in two runs, was the pivotal play of the inning.

Ryder Garrison pitched well for Claremore, earning the win. Over four innings, Garrison allowed only one hit and two runs and struck out three batters while walking three.

The Zebras' relief pitchers, Izaak McMahan and Brad Hoisington, performed admirably, shutting down the Wolves' offense. They prevented Shawnee from mounting a comeback and secured the victory for Claremore.

Tyler Osgood and Hoisington drove in one run each for Claremore.

CLAREMORE 7, NOBLE 3

The Zebras claimed victory thanks in large part to an impressive performance by Dan Harrington.

Harrington drove in four runs on one hit, including a crucial triple in the fifth inning that brought in three runs.

Noble took an early lead in the first inning when Trevor Rudd grounded out, allowing one run to score. However, Claremore quickly responded in the bottom of the first, capitalizing on an error by the Bears to tie the game.

In the top of the third, Noble regained the lead with a double by Jackson Steely, making it 2-1 in its favor, but the Zebras turned the tide in the bottom of the fifth, exploding for six runs on five hits.

Harrington's triple was the highlight of the inning, driving in three runs on an 0-2 count.

On the pitching front, Kellen Gaede earned the win for Claremore, throwing six innings and giving up five hits and three runs while striking out two batters and walking two.

McMahan provided one inning of solid relief for the Zebras, not conceding any runs and striking out one batter.

At the plate, Zach Hale stood out for Claremore, going 2-for-3 and leading the team in hits.

MIDWEST CITY 8, CLAREMORE 3

The game started with the Zebras taking an early lead in the first inning when Hale grounded out, allowing one run to score.

However, Midwest City quickly turned the tables in the bottom of the first, scoring four runs to make it 4-1 in its favor. The Bombers extended their lead in the bottom of the third inning as Tory Ware laid down a sacrifice bunt and Terrance Rideau singled, each scoring one run.

Brennan Combs provided relief pitching for Claremore, throwing three innings and surrendering five hits and three runs while striking out three batters and walking one. Marcos Sallee started the game for the Zebras but experienced a tough outing, lasting only two-thirds of an inning and conceding four runs on one hit. He struck out two batters but struggled with control, walking five.

CLAREMORE 12, GROVE 0

Sallee played a pivotal role in Claremore's triumph, collecting three hits in four at-bats. He tripled in the first inning and doubled and singled in the sixth inning.

The game turned in the Zebras' favor with a seven-run outburst in the sixth. Hale, Connor Rowe, Gaede, Tyson Grimett, Saxton Pickup and Sallee all contributed to the scoring spree with timely hits and productive at-bats.

Claremore wasted no time getting on the board, scoring in the top of the first inning. Sallee's triple and Harrington's single drove in runs, giving the Zebras an early advantage.

The team expanded its lead in the top of the second inning with a sacrifice fly from Harrington and a groundout from Hale, each resulting in a run.

On the pitching front, Harrington threw six shutout innings, allowing only four hits while striking out five batters and issuing no walks.

Offensively, Claremore amassed 11 hits throughout the game. Hale led the team with three runs batted in, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Grimett and Harrington also contributed with multiple hits.

Hoisington displayed a keen eye at the plate, drawing two walks and the Zebras earned six walks as a team.