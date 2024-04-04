Baseball: Clairemont 2, Lincoln 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Just another day in San Diego 72 degrees and a sunny day to play some baseball. Clairemont at Lincoln for a matchup on Wednesday afternoon. A pitchers duel that ended 2-1 with the Chieftains winning. Clairemont pitcher Christian Garcia was sensational with a complete game and 15 strikeouts.

Not to be outdone Lincoln Hornets pitcher Jesus Padilla was very good as well with a complete game and several strikeouts as well. Clairemont pushed a run across in the 2nd and 4th innings. While Lincoln scored one run in the bottom of the 7th, and the tying run was thrown out at 2nd base trying to get into scoring position. For more highlights from the game check it out right here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.