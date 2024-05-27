Baseball: China Spring ousts Bullard from playoffs, wins series 2-1

May 26—BULLARD — Down 1-0 in its Class 4A, Region III semi-final series against Bullard, China Spring bounced back Saturday night and topped the Panthers 6-4 and 9-8 in Bullard to win the series and advance to the regional final where they will face Spring Hill.

The Cougars from Central Texas moved to 32-6 while Bullard ends the year with a 32-8-2 record.

Game 2: China Spring 6, Bullard 4

China Spring scored a run in the top of the fourth inning to dissolve a 3-3 tie and held on to the lead the rest of the way in defeating the Panthers.

Ben Coke and Dylan Malone accounted for six of Bullard's nine hits. Coke, a University Louisiana Monroe signee, went 3-3 while Malone collected three hits in four official trips to the plate. Each had two doubles, with Malone driving in three runs.

David Wilson clubbed a double for the Panthers and knocked in a run.

Four Cougars had two hits apiece as China Spring tallied 10 hits in the game.

J.C. Hughes picked up the win in a relief role for the Cougars. He worked 2.2 frames and didn't allow a run while giving up a pair of hits, striking out one and walking two.

Wilson worked 4.1 frames and was pegged with the loss. He allowed five runs, all earned, on seven hits. Wilson struck out one and waked six.

Game 3: China Spring 9, Bullard 8

After finding themselves behind 9-0 after two complete, the Panthers launched a formidable comeback try that ultimately fell just short of its goal.

Bullard scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to put fans of both teams on the edge of their seats.

From that point on, both clubs' pitchers took control of the game by not giving up any additional runs.

Jachin Salas stroked a three-run triple for the Panthers while Malone tripled and collected two RBI.

Wilson had a back hit and an RBI.

The Cougars outhit the Panthers, 12-6.

China Spring was lead at the plate by Dean Hannah, who went 4-4 with a double and three RBI.