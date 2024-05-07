BASEBALL: Chickasha, other area teams advance to state tourney

May 6—The Fightin' Chicks are back at state.

Entering the Class 4A area tournament or "super regional" ranked sixth in the Class 4A rankings, Chickasha was supposed to host No. 11 Bethany before weather and field conditions forced the series to be played at Putnam City last Wednesday.

The Fightin' Chicks took the next step in a series of progressions under second-year head coach Kevin James.

They advanced to state.

The Fightin' Chicks swept the Bronchos to advance to the Class 4A state tournament.

Chickasha jumped out to an early lead in the first game of the series before finishing off a 6-1 victory to take a 1-0 series lead. Chickasha fell behind in the second game but kept fighting and rallied to take the lead before securing a 9-8 win that sent the team to the state tournament.

Chickasha secured a state spot for the first time since the 2015 season. The Fightin' Chicks advanced to the Class 5A semifinals that season.

Chickasha got scheduled to play No. 3 Elk City in Thursday's quarterfinal at Noble. The Fightin' Chicks own a win over Elk City this season and got placed in the 4 p.m. slot.

Other teams

Chickasha was not the only area team to secure a state spot last week. In fact, two other area teams advanced to the 4A state tourney after sweeping area games.

The top-ranked Tuttle Tigers swept No. 16 Broken Bow to allow them to defend their 2023 state championship. The Tigers got placed in Thursday's 11 a.m. quarterfinal against No. 8 Cushing.

After sweeping No. 15 Ada, the Blanchard Lions are back at state once again. The baseball powerhouse and 2023 runner-up got matched up with No. 7 Newcastle in Thursday's quarterfinal at approximately 6:30 p.m.