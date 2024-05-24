Baseball: Cathedral Catholic 3, Rancho Bernardo 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Open Division Baseball Playoffs features the 4-seed Cathedral Catholic Dons overtaking the 1-seed Rancho Bernardo with a 3-2 final.

Cathedral Catholic looking strong in the box, Senior Anthony Perritano knocking the homerun over the fence for the Dons.

Cathedral and Rancho Bernardo’s rematch is set for Wednesday at 3:30 PM

