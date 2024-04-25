Baseball: Cathedral Catholic 12, Madison 11

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- A slew of runs were scored off Del Mar Heights Road on Wednesday afternoon with Cathedral Catholic edging Madison 12-11 in a very entertaining and exciting game.

The Warhawks jumped out to a 8-2 lead in the 4th inning with a seven spot. But in the bottom of the inning the Dons responded in a big way when Alex Harrington hit a grand slam to get Cathedral Catholic right back in the game and they were only chasing an 8-6 deficit entering the top of the 5th inning.

Madison then responded with a three run homerun by junior Ryan Jackson to increase the lead back to 11-6. However, the dons rallied in the final two innings to steal a victory from the jaws of defeat.

