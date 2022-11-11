With baseball cap on, Baker Mayfield head-butts Panthers teammates wearing helmets

Baker Mayfield’s decisions have been questioned many times while he has been in the NFL.

However, it doesn’t take a second guess to wonder what the Carolina Panthers’ backup quarterback was thinking as their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday was concluding.

Mayfield believed it was a good idea to head-butt his teammates who were wearing helmets at the time.

The problem is Mayfield had a baseball cap on his noggin.

Leave it to Al Michaels to deliver the perfect line: “Good way to wind up in concussion protocol even though you don’t get in the game.”

