Baseball camp a pipeline of talent to Tiftarea varsity

Jun. 24—CHULA — Chance Benson enjoys Tiftarea Academy's baseball camps each year.

Sixty youth spent June 17-20 at his field and he not only knows almost all of them, but knows them well. Benson said nearly every participant was a Tiftarea student. That's always been true of these camps and that closeness has paid rich dividends at the high school level.

Looking to his high school Panthers helping out, "About every kid out here was part of the youth program," said Benson.

Tiftarea assistant coaches and high schoolers make the camp run smoothly. The Panthers seem to enjoy it, too. Not only were several current players out on the field leading groups, 2024 graduate Lane Cole was out there, and alumni Jam Presley, Wesley Malone and Logan Moore were there during the week.

It's a camp for connections.

After a grueling schedule that saw the Panthers make the elite eight in the GIAA Class 3A tournament, Benson finds himself enjoying going back to basics.

"I love being around the kids," he said. Seeing them progress, watching their love for the game grow."All the little things," said Benson.

Players were divided into age groups, with the groups rotating around to different coaches for different things. The youngest of the campers played with tennis balls in the outfield. Sometimes they were just as eager in attempting to pelt assistant Rob Flick with throws. Teaching how to catch, Flick gave them the challenge of catching with their hands, or their hats.

Benson said the first two days featured lots of hitting, pitching and catching. Catching practice does not feature any collisions, but serves as an introduction to the position. Flick, himself a former catcher, showed them three basic stances and how to throw from all of them.

Campers had a chance to hit in the batting cages. Fielding was a priority on another day baseball camp, working on catching, throwing and getting gloves down. The last day of camp had the obligatory waterslides.

Baseball isn't the only camp Benson is hosting this summer. He'll have a softball camp July 15-18.