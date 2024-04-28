Baseball: C-Falls sweeps Browning

Apr. 28—COLUMBIA FALLS — Matthew Mitts and Dominick Young each had three hits and four runs batted in in Columbia Falls' 28-2, second-game win over Browning that capped a doubleheader baseball sweep Saturday.

In the first game the Wildcats won 21-0 in three innings: Reggie Sapa had a double and triple, scored three times and drove in three from the leadoff spot. Keller Kroger and Cody Schweikert also drove in three runs.

The Wildcats then scored 23 runs in the first inning of the second game, and ended the game after 2 1-2 innings under the mercy rule.

Mitts homered and hit two doubles; Young hit a double as well, while Schweikert had a double and a triple for the second straight game, and drove in two runs.

Dane Juntunen, Kroger and Dayne Tu also doubled, and Tu scored four times.

Eureka 16, Troy 0

TROY — Tristan Butts doubled, triple and drove in two runs, and Rogan Lytle threw three shutout innings as Eureka made short work of Troy.

Lytle backed his own cause with two stolen bases, two runs scored and two RBIs; AJ Truman and Tristan Libby also drove in two runs for the Lions, who scored 13 times in the second inning.