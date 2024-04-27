Baseball: C-Falls, Eureka win with late bursts

Apr. 26—EVERGREEN — Kellen Kroger doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs Thursday as Colulmbia Falls pulled away late to beat Bigfork 16-3 in high school baseball at ABS Field.

Kroger did most of his damage in the Wildcats' 11-run sixth: His two-run double made it 9-2, and his two-run single boosted the lead to 15-2 in the same frame. The game ended under the mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth.

AC Chilson hit an RBI triple in that big rally, and also doubled and scored twice for Columbia Falls (9-2). Dominick Young scored three runs while Cody Schweikert, Matthew Mitts and Dawson Juntunen all had two hits.

The Cats had 15 hits to back the pitching of Jett Pitts, who went all six innings, allowing two hits, two walks and three runs (one earned). He struck out six.

Ryeln Rodrigues and Ryder Hamilton had the hits for Bigfork (4-3). Rodriguez stole a base and Liam Benson stole two.

Eureka 8, Whitefish 2

WHITEFISH — Rowen Burow threw six strong innings and Eureka — helped by some Whitefish miscues — broke away in the sixth inning to beat the Bulldogs Thursday.

Tristan Butts went 3-for-3 for the Lions (9-1), including a single in the midst of their four-run sixth inning. But just one run was earned: Michael VanGilder scored on an error to break a 2-2 tie. Whitefish would have another error and issue two walks, hit a batter and commit a run-scoring balk in the frame. Burow — who allowed two hits, two walks and one earned run, fanning 10 — pushed across one run with a groundout.

Tyce Van Orden and AJ Truman also drove in runs for the Lions, the latter with an RBI single in the seventh. VanGilder had a double and scored twice.

Michael Miller threw 5 2-3 innings for Whitefish (3-6). He allowed four hits, five walks and three earned runs. He fanned five.

Ryan Conklin and CJ Thew had Whitefish's only hits.