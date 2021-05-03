Baseball byes go to Knights, Arrows, Panthers

May 3—Northview, Sullivan and Riverton Parke are one victory away from playing for a high school baseball sectional championship as a result of pairings drawn Sunday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.

And a third game between Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South is also a possibility.

North and South play at the Class 4A Plainfield Sectional, the Patriots opening against Decatur Central and the Braves facing the host Quakers. Wins by North and South — each split a doubleheader against its first-round opponent earlier this spring — would put them in a semifinal game against each other.

Third-ranked West Vigo opens the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional against the host Patriots, with Edgewood and Indian Creek also in that half of the draw (which is identical to the softball draw, by the way). Sullivan has already beaten Brown County, the Golden Arrows' foe in the bye bracket.

Northview has been moved north to the North Montgomery Sectional, where the Knights play Frankfort for a spot in the championship game. Lebanon, ranked second in Class 3A, is also in that sectional. South Vermillion plays the host Chargers in its first game.

Parke Heritage has the long trip in the five-team Class 2A Southmont Sectional, facing South Putnam first. In the Class 2A Mitchell Sectional, Linton also needs three wins and opens against South Knox.

Riverton Parke, ranked fifth in last week's Class A poll, drew the bye in a five-team field, meeting the winner between Covington and Attica for the right to play for a championship.

Fourth-ranked Shakamak is the favorite at the Class A White River Valley Sectional, with North Central and Bloomfield drawing the bye bracket.

Baseball sectionals begin May 26, with the semifinals and championship games to be played on Memorial Day.

Class 4A, at Plainfield — Terre Haute North vs. Decatur Central, Plainfield vs. Terre Haute South, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Brownsburg vs. Avon, championship

Class 3A, at Owen Valley — West Vigo vs. Owen Valley, Edgewood vs. Indian Creek, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Sullivan vs. Brown County, championship

Class 3A, at North Montgomery — Crawfordsville vs. Lebanon, North Montgomery vs. South Vermillion, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Northview vs. Frankfort, championship

Class 2A, at Southmont — South Putnam vs. Parke Heritage, Cloverdale vs. North Putnam, Southmont vs. Winner Game 1, championship

Class 2A, at Mitchell — South Knox vs. Linton, Paoli vs. Mitchell, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, North Knox vs. Eastern Greene

Class A, at Riverton Parke — Covington vs. Attica, Faith Christian vs. North Vermillion, Riverton Parke vs. Winner Game 1, championship

Class A, at White River Valley — Clay City vs. Eminence, Shakamak vs. White River Valley, Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, North Central vs. Bloomfield, championship