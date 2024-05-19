Baseball: Bullard sweeps Carthage to advance to regional semi-finals

May 18—BULLARD — Bullard collected its second rock-solid pitching effort in as many days Saturday afternoon in Bullard where the home team clobbered Carthage, 7-1.

The win gave Bullard (31-6-2) a sweep over the Bulldogs in the Class 4A, Region III, regional quarterfinal series.

Bullard will now face China Spring (30-5) in the regional semi-final round next week. Details concerning the game (s) are to be announced.

China Spring, the District 23 champions, swept Burnet in the regional quarterfinal round, winning 9-2 and 4-3.

Kage Korenek held the Dawgs to four hits in getting credit for a complete-game win on the hill for the Panthers.

Korenek gave up one earned run and four hits while striking out two and not walking a batter.

Bullard use a five-run third inning to sink Carthage.

Panther left fielder Dylan Malone went 3-3 at the dish, which included a first-inning triple.

Tyler Rigsby stroked a double and a base hit and knocked in a run, Chase Randall added a pair of singles and had an RBI while Dylan Fowler clubbed two base hits and drove in a Panther run.

Belting a double was Reid Overbeek.

The Panthers tallied 10 hits in the game.