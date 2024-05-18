Baseball: Bullard dismantles Carthage, 6-0, in series opener

May 17—CARTHAGE — Bullard-ace David Wilson pitched a three-hit shutout to spark Bullard to a 6-0 win over Carthage Friday night in Carthage.

The victory came in Game 1 of a best-of-three Class 4A, Region III quarterfinal series.

The second game of the series is scheduled for a noon start Saturday in Bullard. If a third game is needed, it will get under way 30 minutes after the end of Game 2.

Wilson recorded nine strike outs and walked two Bulldogs.

Bullard (30-6-2) led 1-0 after one inning of play courtesy of a Chase Randall sacrifice fly that drove in a run, and owning a 2-0 advantage, managed to plate four runs in the final frame to win going away.

Three Panthers — Wilson, Dylan Fowler and Dylan Malone — accounted for all of the Panthers' six hits.

Wilson and Fowler had two hits apiece, with each belting a double and driving in two runs.

Malone clubbed a triple, to go along with a base hit for the Panthers.

Carthage's Dillion Davenport was the losing pitcher. He worked six innings and gave up a pair of runs, one of which was earned, off of four hits. Davenport struck out two and walked an equal number.