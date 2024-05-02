Baseball: Bullard blasts Kilgore, 7-0, in bi-district series opener

May 1—BULLARD — Bullard made winning look easy Wednesday evening in Bullard where the Panthers punched Kilgore, 7-0, in Game 1 of a best-of-three, Class 4A bi-district series.

Game 2 is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start Friday at Driller Park in Kilgore.

The Panthers (26-5-2) led 3-0 before doubling their advantage by tacking on three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Oklahoma University-signee David Wilson took care of business on the hill by holding the Bulldogs (16-12-1) to just one hit. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter in the 77-pitch outing.

Ben Coke stroked a triple as a part of a 2-2 night.

Other offensive leaders for Bullard were Dylan Fowler (2-4), Chase Randall (double, RBI) and Dylan Malone (double, RBI).