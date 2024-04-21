Baseball Bucs pound Purdue for road series win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WJHL) – Despite some early offense from the Boilermakers, ETSU dominated the series finale with the B1G squad, coming out with a 12-2 win in seven innings.

Keenan Spence launched a two-run homer in the second inning to give the home team a 2-0 advantage. But, that’s all Purdue would get.

Seven runs for the Blue and Gold in the fourth inning opened things up. Three bases-loaded walks helped the cause, while Blake Jacklin and Noah Gent both registered RBI singles.

Nick Iannantone added an RBI double in the fifth, followed by Cody Miller leaving the yard in the sixth.

Ashton King sent the fans home early with a 3-RBI double to left field, pushing the score to 12-2.

Every Buc batter had at least one hit, as the Blue and Gold improved their all-time record against the Boilermakers to 5-2.

Michael Harpster went the distance for ETSU on Sunday afternoon. He allowed just two runs on six hits, while striking out eight batters.

ETSU (24-13, 6-6 SoCon) remains on the road for a matchup with Appalachian State on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.

