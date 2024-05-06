Baseball: Brook Hill and Lake Country Christian to meet in regional final Tuesday

May 5—BULLARD — The journey down Playoff Boulevard continues for the Brook Hill Guard baseball team Tuesday night at Forney High School.

At 7:00 p.m. that evening the Guard (19-4) will square off against Fort Worth Lake Country Christian (15-13-1) in a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III regional final.

Brook Hill run ruled Midland Classical Academy, 10-0, early last week to advance to the regional round.

Lake Country Christian prevailed, 12-5, over Dallas Christian in its most recent playoff fray.

The Brook Hill-Lake Country Christian winner will move on to play either Lubbock-Trinity Christian School or McKinney Christian Academy in a state semi-final contest on May 13.