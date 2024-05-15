Baseball: Brook Hill captures fifth state championship in school history

May 14—ARLINGTON — Brook Hill wasted little time in ginning its Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III state championship Tuesday morning.

The Guard scored three runs in the first and the second innings and never looked back in downing League City-Bay Area Christian, 9-2, at University of Texas Arlington's Clay Gould Ballpark.

For Brook Hill, it was its fifth baseball state championship; the last of which came in 2013.

Braxton Durrett put the Guard on the scoreboard when he stroked a single into left field that plated Cooper Schock and Levi Visser. Schock got aboard on a walk and Visser on a Bronco error. Bay Area Christian had a rough day defensively and committed seven miscues.

Leading, 3-2, in the second stanza, Brook Hill's Schock laced a double into left field that scored Visser, who reached base on a single up-the-middle, from second base. Dallas Clements also was able to make it around to score when Bay Area Christian committed another gaffe.

Schock and Clements each had two hits and two stolen bases apiece in the game.

Rich tossed in a single and an RBI.

Blake Whitten, the Brook Hill starter, earned the pitching win after tossing 3.1 innings. He gave up both of the Bronco runs, which were earned, struck out three and walked four.

Visser hurled 3.2 frames of scoreless relief to hold Bay Area Christian in check. He surrendered two hits and fanned three.

Brook Hill, who won nine of its last 10 outings, ends the season with a 22-4 record.