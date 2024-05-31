Baseball 'Bows rewarded for good season

May 31—Select an option below to continue reading this premium story.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? to continue reading.

Get unlimited access

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The easy part was three University of Hawaii baseball players earning recognition on Thursday.

Jordan Donahue, right-handed pitcher Alex Giroux and catcher/designated hitter Austin Machado were named to the All-Big West Conference's second team for baseball.

First baseman/outfielder Kyson Donahue, third baseman Elijah Ickes, center fielder Matt Miura and outfielder/second baseman Jake Tsukada received honorable mention.

The intriguing part awaits Jordan Donahue, Giroux and Machado — all of whom completed successful junior years with the 'Bows last weekend. Donahue and Machado are considered to be the 'Bows' top prospects ahead of July's Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Giroux, who entered the transfer portal this week, also is draft eligible.

Donahue, a Damien Memorial High graduate who transferred from Oregon State in August 2021, can hit (.349), is fast (6.5 seconds over 60 yards), and has defensive range. As UH's leadoff hitter, he also had the patience to create deep counts to provide previews for ensuing batters.

"You've just got to get on base and do whatever you can for the team, and try and create runs," Donahue said of his leadoff role. "That kind of fits my style of play."

Donahue is set to leave for the MLB Draft League, which begins play next week. He will play for the Ohio team. While he has heard from MLB teams, he said he won't know his full options until the draft. Like most college juniors, Donahue has leverage because he has the option of returning to school. But at 23, he also is considered an "older" prospect.

"I'm just gonna see what happens," Donahue said. "For sure, I'm a little bit anxious. I try not to think about the future too much. Try to stay grounded where I am right now, and go from there. ... And I do have one more year of eligibility left. If (pro ball) doesn't work out, what's better than coming back here and playing in front of these fans in this environment?"

Machado, who transferred from St. John's last summer, led the 'Bows with a .351 batting average and 48 RBIs. In the last three three-game series, Machado caught six times. The 'Bows were 6-0 with a 1.67 ERA in those six games. Machado is not scheduled to play summer ball, and instead will wait for the draft.

Giroux, who was 7-3 with a 3.43 ERA, has not announced any plans.