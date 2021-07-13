BASEBALL: Blankenhorn presses forward after wild 1st half

Jul. 13—MOOSIC

Clad in an orange Mets warm-up jersey and a pair of shorts, Travis Blankenhorn peered out over PNC Field as he looked back on the first half of his season.

It was as wild and crazy as the thunderstorm that blew into the stadium during the interview.

The Pottsville native has traveled all over the country the past four months, playing for four Major League Baseball franchises and six teams overall. He's played in the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets and in the minors at St. Paul, Minnesota; Tacoma, Washington; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Syracuse, New York.

As the Major League Baseball season reaches its halfway point with tonight's All-Star Game in Colorado, the 24-year-old Blankenhorn has settled in with the New York Mets' organization and is playing with Triple-A Syracuse.

"It's been crazy," Blankenhorn said prior to a Syracuse Mets' game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders last week. "I'm trying to take advantage of the opportunity that I'm given. I'm thankful for the opportunity the Twins and the Mets both gave me to get up (to the big leagues) and play.

"That's the goal. That's why we're playing down here ... continue to play hard in the minor leagues for the chance to get back up there."

A third-round selection (No. 80 overall) by the Minnesota Twins in the 2015 Major League Baseball Amateur Player Draft, Blankenhorn got that chance for the first time last year during the shortened 2020 season. Called up from the Twins' alternate site in St. Paul, he went 1-for-3 with a double and was hit by a pitch during a Sept. 15 game in Chicago against the White Sox, starting at second base and batting seventh in the lineup.

With no minor league season in 2020, it was the only game Blankenhorn played last year. Still, his solid MLB debut left him optimistic that he'd get another chance in 2021.

Blankenhorn went to spring training with the Twins and went 1-for-10 over nine games before sent to minor league camp. He began the season at the Twins' alternate site in St. Paul, bound for Triple-A once the Minor League Baseball season began.

"I was going to go wherever I was told, whatever the situation was and just go out there and try to compete," Blankenhorn said. "I figured probably Triple-A to start."

Back in the bigs

The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder was placed on the Twins' taxi squad and was traveling with the big-league club on the West Coast when he was called up April 20 after a rash of injuries to the Twins' position players. He was inserted into the April 21 game at Oakland to start the top of the 10th inning as a pinch-runner for Josh Donaldson and scored the go-ahead run on Byron Buxton's two-run homer.

In the bottom half of the inning, Blankenhorn played second base and made a two-out error that prolonged an Oakland rally. An error by the Twins' third baseman moments later gave the A's a 13-12 victory.

It was a learning moment for the former Pottsville High three-sport star.

"It's baseball. It is what it is," he said. "I try not to look back on the negativity. I just try not to look back and try to move forward with it. There are some things you try to forget, learn from it and just go out and play baseball the next day.

"That's why baseball is a great game, the next day you're out there and you have another opportunity."

Blankenhorn was sent to Triple-A St. Paul two days later when most of the Twins' regulars returned from the injured list. He played three games for the Saints, going 2-for-11 with a double and an RBI.

Time for a change

The Twins, who enter the All-Star break at 39-50, 15 games out of first place in the American League Central, have struggled with injuries all season. Needing a reliever for the major-league roster, Minnesota signed Derek Law and had to add him to the 40-man roster.

Blankenhorn was the odd man out, being designated for assignment May 8. Dropped from the 40-man roster, Blankenhorn was forced to sit in a Minnesota hotel and wait until the Twins traded him, another team picked him up on waivers, or he cleared waivers and the Twins could assign him to Triple-A.

"I wasn't really surprised, but I was caught off-guard a little bit," Blankenhorn said. "With the way the roster was, at the end of the day this is a business and I understand they had to do what they had to do. I just had to keep moving forward.

"You play all these games in the minor leagues, big leagues, wherever, there's always somebody watching. I was thankful another team picked me up."

Frequent flyer

That team was the Los Angeles Dodgers, who claimed Blankenhorn off waivers May 14. He was sent to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he played in three games and went 0-for-3.

The Dodgers' claim began a wild, three-week span when Blankenhorn went from being claimed by the Dodgers, playing three games in Oklahoma City, being designated for assignment by the Dodgers, being claimed by the Seattle Mariners, playing four games at Triple-A Tacoma, being designated for assignment by the Mariners and being claimed by the New York Mets, who promoted him directly to the big leagues.

Blankenhorn said he drove from St. Paul to Oklahoma City when the Dodgers picked him up. His car would stay in Oklahoma City for almost a month as he changed teams and went from city to city. He finally had it shipped home to Pottsville and picked it up when the Syracuse Mets visited Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start a six-game series June 15.

"It was a lot of traveling. A lot of time in the hotel and a lot of time on the plane," Blankenhorn said. "With the Twins I didn't play baseball for 20-some days, so when I got to the Dodgers I had to get back on the field and get acclimated with baseball a little bit before I could jump right into games. I was supposed to start that night, and I got DFA'd again. I didn't play for a while, then I went to the Mariners and had a day or two to get back into it and started playing there.

"There was a long period of time where I wasn't playing baseball. It was nice to get back on the field."

Headed East

Blankenhorn said he had no idea the Mariners had dropped him and the Mets claimed him until a team official called and said, "Hey, we DFA'd you, the Mets picked you up and you're going to the big leagues with them."

His last game with Triple-A Tacoma came May 30 in Reno, Nevada, and Blankenhorn was able to join the New York Mets for the final game of their series in Phoenix, Arizona, against the Diamondbacks — despite plane issues on the flight from Reno to Phoenix.

Blankenhorn entered the June 2 game against the Diamondbacks when Jonathan Villar was injured and played second base, going 0-for-1 at the plate. He played in all four games of the Mets' series in San Diego against the Padres, going 1-for-5 with a double and a walk while playing left field and second base.

Blankenhorn played second base and went 0-for-1 in a June 8 game against the Orioles in Baltimore. It was the first Major League game he played on the East Coast, and the first time his parents, Brian and Ann, got to see him play in person in a Major League game.

"I've played in a lot of leagues so far this year," Blankenhorn said. "It's nice to be close to home.

"I haven't gotten the opportunity really to play close to home. Even if my family wanted to come see me, they had to get on a flight or do a long drive. It's nice to be close to home. Get my friends, family, even the Little Leaguers ... all the support it's definitely cool.

"My parents got to see me in the big leagues in Baltimore. That was the first time they got to come to a big league game, so I was happy for that."

Magic moment

Blankenhorn was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse on June 11, with his first game being against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field.

In his first at-bat, with the Pottsville Area Little League all-stars and a bevy of friends and family in attendance — and even more local fans watching on a local WQMY television broadcast — Blankenhorn launched a mammoth three-run homer over the Budweiser sign in right field. It was part of a night that included an RBI on a sacrifice fly and several nice catches in left field.

"It was really cool," Blankenhorn said of that night. "The Little League team came and there was a bunch of (Pottsville) people in the stands. Hitting a home run in my first at-bat was definitely a cool experience. Happy they got to see it and happy my parents got to see it. It was fun."

Settling In

Blankenhorn had a hit in every game he played in that series, going 7-for-18 (.389) with a double, three homers and 13 RBIs from June 15-23. He was called up again to the big-league club June 25 and played three games against the Phillies and one game in both Washington and Atlanta before returning to Syracuse last week.

He said he's learned a lot from his two stints with the big-league club.

"If you look in the Mets clubhouse, they have a lot of good baseball players," Blankenhorn said. "Just sitting back, watching some of their routines and watching how some of those guys go about their business ... I definitely learned a bunch of stuff.

"I hung out with the position players mostly because I'm with them. Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, I can't name them all. they were all very welcoming and made you feel at home quick.

"My role was to come off the bench and double-switch or pinch-hit whenever I was needed, and I knew that. Obviously I was ready. Right field against the Phillies the other day was the first time I played right field in my life, so you just never know. You have to be prepared."

With how crazy the 2021 season has already been, Blankenhorn doesn't know what to expect for the second half. His versatility — he's played second base, third base, left field and right field so far this season — helps him when it comes to earning a spot in the majors.

His goal is to continue to press forward and make the most of every opportunity.

"I still have to continue to be versatile," he said. "I'm playing more outfield, trying to get used to that. At the plate, continue to have good at-bats. My last stint in the big leagues, I had good at-bats, things just didn't fall my way. I hit the ball hard. Honestly, just continuing to have quality at-bats is the goal.

"Wherever I go, I'm just trying to compete. Control what I can control and try to produce the best baseball I can."

