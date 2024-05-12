BASEBALL: Blanchard, Tuttle take part in Class 4A state tourney

May 11—Tuttle and Blanchard competed in the state tournament.

The area teams made up two of the three area teams in the Class 4A state tournament in Noble and Oklahoma City last week. The state tourney started Thursday before ending Saturday, and both teams picked up at least one tournament win.

Blanchard

The second-ranked Lions advanced to the 4A state title game and finished as the runners-up. By getting through the quarterfinals and semifinals, Blanchard advanced to its third state championship game in a row.

The Lions won the title in 2022 before runner-up finishes in 2023 and 2024. Blanchard defeated No. 7 Newcastle and No. 6 Chickasha en route to the finals this season.

The Lions pulled away late in both of their state victories.

Against Newcastle, the Lions outscored the Racers 5-0 over the final two innings and ended up with a 9-3 victory. Against Chickasha, Blanchard led 3-0 before scoring four runs in the sixth inning to go ahead 7-0.

Both of Brayson Carter's two RBIs came on a base hit in the sixth inning and put Blanchard up 6-0. Carson Howe also drove in a pair of runs during the win.

The Lions jumped out to an early lead in the state championship game against No. 4 Marlow. They put up two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Blanchard led 2-1 entering the sixth inning before Marlow rallied for a 3-2 win. The Lions ended the season with a record of 29-8.

Tuttle

The Tigers entered the 2024 state tournament looking to get back to the state championship game for the third season in a row. They were also attempting to defend a state championship from 2023.

Grayson Barnes delivered a top-notch pitching performance in a 1-0 loss to Marlow in the semifinals. He helped keep the Outlaws scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning.

Before the semifinal loss, Tuttle took down No. 8 Cushing 6-0. Brady McAdoo hit a two-run home run and drove in half of the team's runs in the win.

Tuttle went 36-5 during the season.