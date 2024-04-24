Baseball: Bigfork rallies past Whitefish

Apr. 24—EVERGREEN — Ryeln Rodriguez broke a 4-4 tie with an RBI single and Mason Lewis threw seven solid innings as Bigfork beat Whitefish 6-4 in baseball Tuesday at EBS Park.

Rodriguez put the Vikings (3-1) up 5-4 in the sixth inning, and eventually scored the game's final run on a fielder's error. He scored twice out of the leadoff spot and No. 2 hitter Grady Campbell had two hits, including a double, and scored three times.

It wasn't the cleanest game, defensively — Bigfork scored four unearned runs and Whitefish, two — though the Bulldogs (3-6) forged a 4-3 lead in the fourth on an RBI double from Brady Howke and a triple from the next batter, Drew Queen. Queen was thrown out trying to score on the play.

Howke also started on the mound and pitched four innings, allowing two hits, five walks and three runs, one earned. He struck out seven. Otto Klein handled the final two innings, and also gave up three runs, one earned. He allowed three hits and two walks and struck out four.

Michael Miller had two hits and Avery Caton squeezed home a run for Whitefish.

Lewis allowed seven hits, one walk and two earned runs while throwing a complete game for Bigfork. He hit one batter and struck out five.

Whitefish catcher Avery Caton (11) puts the tag on the head of Bigfork's Ryeln Rodriguez (23) as he was trying to score from second base on a throw by Bulldogs centerfielder Calvin Eisenbarth in the first inning at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Bigfork's Liam Benson knocks in a run in the seventh inning against Whitefish at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Whitefish third baseman Michael Miller (27) throws to first after charging a grounder against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Bigfork shortstop Grady Campbell (3) puts the tag down to nab Whitefish's Michael Miller (27) stealing second base at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Bigfork pitcher Mason Lewis (22) delivers in the first inning against Whitefish at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Whitefish pitcher Brady Howke (88) delivers in the first inning against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Whitefish's Ryan Conklin (1) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Bigfork third baseman Hayden Mayer (8) throws across the diamond for an out against Whitefish at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. Backing him up on the play is shortstop Grady Campbell. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Whitefish shorstop Ryan Conklin (1) watches a grounder into his glove against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Bigfork's Hayden Mayer (8) connects against Whitefish at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Whitefish's Brady Howke (88) connects on a double against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Bigfork's Ryeln Rodriguez (23) steals second base ahead of the tag by Whitefish second baseman Drew Queen (22) at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Whitefish's Drew Queen connects on a RBI triple against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Whitefish right fielder Luke Dalen (2) squeezes a fly ball against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 23. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider