Baseball: Bigfork picks up win

Apr. 10—TROY — Bigfork leadoff hitter Ryeln Rodriguez had two hits, scored three times and drive ein three runs as the Vikings picked up their first baseball victory Tuesday, 13-0 at Troy.

Liam Benson hit a double and a triple and he, Grady Campbell and Hayden Mayer all drove in two runs each for the Vikings (1-2). Bigfork put up crooked numbers in the second (four runs), third (3) and fourth innings (five). The game ended after five innings under the mercy rule.

Five pitchers combined to hold the Trojans scoreless; Cavin Wiest, Mason Lewis, Benson, Campbell and Rodriguez.

Mason Crowe had two hits for Troy.

Corvallis 22, Whitefish 14

CORVALLIS — Owen Marston, Brandon Brenneman and Bennet Boelman all had four hits for Corvallis, which scored nine runs after Whitefish made up a 12-2 deficit to retake command of this one.

Whitefish (0-3) used a 10-run fourth inning to catch the Blue Devils; all the damage came after two were out, and most of it came via six walks, two hit batters and two Corvallis errors — though Christian Schwaderer had an RBI single and Calvin Eisenbarth brought home two runs with a base hit.

The next time Whitefish hit, the gap was back to 21-12: Brenneman and Andy Pintok sandwiched doubles around a hit batter, and Branden Wiren followed with a two-run double that made it 15-12; Brenneman and Pintok came back around to draw bases-loaded walks to make it 19-12, and then Boelman added another two-run double.

Ryan Conklin had two hits and drove in three runs for Whitefish, and Eisenbarth had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. CJ Thew reached base four times, three by walk, and scored three runs.