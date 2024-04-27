Baseball: Big hits help Mountain Valley cruise past Spruce Mountain

Apr. 26—AUBURN — Mountain Valley's offense has struggled early on in this baseball season.

The Falcons only scored four runs in their first three games, but the bats came alive Friday in a 6-1 win over Spruce Mountain at Central Maine Community College.

Tyler Warren said getting early runs helped the Falcons (1-3) be looser at the plate as the game went along.

"It made us more energized for the next play, made the players more psyched and get ready for the other innings," Warren said.

Bradley Sirois walked and Jake New got hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the first. Spruce Mountain (0-4) starting pitcher Trent Lovewell struck out the next two batters but walked Josh Pollis to load the bases. A Warren bases-clearing triple to right field gave the Falcons a 3-0 lead.

"I was looking to hit it hard, but I just needed to punch it in, get the runs in, that's what we needed most," Warren said.

Spruce Mountain coach Derek Bowen said despite giving up the triple, Lovewell hit his spots throughout the game. Lovewell allowed six hits and had eight strikeouts while walking two and hitting a batter in six innings.

"Our pitcher Trent, he threw a hell of a game," Bowen said. "It's only his second start as a freshman. I thought he did really well."

Mountain Valley had a chance to build on the lead in the second. Zach McLean singled to center and moved to third when Spruce Mountain catcher Evan Nichols' throw to first base ended up going into foul territory down the right-field line. However, Rilan Farnum got thrown out at first on a dropped third strike and Spruce Mountain got McLean at home trying to score for the double play. Lovewell then picked up a strikeout to end the inning.

Mountain Valley was able to get more runs across in the bottom of the third when New singled to right field and scored as Kaden Paaso sent a ball to right field that dropped in. Paaso ended up with a triple.

"I was a little scared on that one," Paaso said. "As soon as (the right fielder) dropped it, I turned on the wheels to do my best to get around the bases.

Paaso scored on a groundout for a 5-0 advantage.

"Kaden Paaso is the heart and soul of this team," Mountain Valley coach Mason Corriveau said. "He's the captain, he's the catcher and he does everything for us, not only on the field but off it. It's nice to see him cash in on some big plays today."

Seneca Jones, Mountain Valley's starting pitcher, got some help in the top of the fourth from Pollis at third base. First, Pollis caught an Eli Moffett line drive in between the legs. Then on a Kolby Cotton grounder during the next at-bat, Pollis fell on his butt when he was charging toward the ball but still threw Cotton out at first for the second out.

"Josh is a freshman and four games into his high school career, he keeps surprising us," Corriveau said. "He checks every box and (I have) been very impressed with him. I am excited about where his career will take him."

Lovewell had a loud out to deep left field to end the inning.

Jones didn't allow a walk on the mound while allowing five hits and racking up six strikeouts in the complete-game effort.

"He's a senior on this team and has thrown a lot of varsity innings, and there aren't many guys that I trust than him out there — to get us the outs we need," Corriveau said.

Paaso dropped in a single behind second base and Sirois came in to score for a 6-0 advantage in the bottom of the fourth. Paaso reached second on a throwing error.

"I had two strikes on me and I knew I had to put it in play and get on base," Paaso said. "I made it happen, and I think they threw an error, I believe."

Connor Foss started the top of the sixth by singling to center. He reached third when a throw to second went into center field. Griffin Achorn drove him in on a groundout for the Phoenix's lone run. Warren got the next two batters out to end the inning.

"We need to put the ball in play more and be more aggressive offensively," Bowen said.

Nichols had a team-high three hits for Spruce Mountain.

CMCC hosted the game since Mountain Valley can't play home games at Hosmer Field Athletic Complex in Rumford due to damage the baseball and softball fields suffered during December's flood. The Falcons will play most baseball and softball home contests at CMCC or Dirigo this season.

Mountain Valley athletic director Jeff Pelletier also said other Mountain Valley Conference schools have offered their fields to Mountain Valley if CMCC or Dirigo aren't available.

Copy the Story Link

High school roundup: Lisbon rallies to beat Telstar on walk-off in softball

High school roundup: Leavitt's Will Keach has big game on the mound and at the plate