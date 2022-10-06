MLB betting: All four home teams favored to win their Wild Card Series

Which road underdog do you like to advance to the divisional round of the MLB playoffs?

All four road teams are underdogs ahead of the MLB’s expanded postseason format beginning on Friday. Seeds Nos. 3-6 in each league are playing in four best of three series over the weekend. The higher seeded teams host all three potential games while the top two seeds in each league await the winners.

Here’s a quick look at the betting odds for all four series via BetMGM. Game 1 of each series is Friday, Game 2 is Saturday and any potential Game 3 is Sunday. All games are on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians

Game 1: Noon ET

Game 2: Noon ET

Game 3: 4 p.m. ET

Rays win series (+110)

Guardians win series (-135)

Guardians win 2-0 (+230)

Guardians win 2-1 (+250)

Rays win 2-0 (+300)

Rays win 2-1 (+250)

Series ends in 2 games (-105)

Series ends in 3 games (-115)

It’s a battle of the Shanes to kick off the postseason as McClanahan starts for the Rays and Bieber starts for the Guardians on Friday. Jose Ramirez anchors Cleveland’s lineup as he’s one of just two players with more than 20 homers. The Guardians’ pitching staff has an ERA of just 3.46 this season as the bullpen has been very good. Closer Emmanuel Clase’s ERA is just 1.36. The Rays are back in the postseason using a familiar recipe by utilizing matchups both at the plate and on the mound. Tampa’s team ERA is even lower than Cleveland’s; we’d be surprised if this isn’t the lowest-scoring series of the four.

No. 5 Seattle Mariners at No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays

Game 1: 4 p.m. ET

Game 2: 4 p.m. ET

Game 3: 2 p.m. ET

Mariners win series (+140)

Blue Jays win series (-165)

Blue Jays win 2-0 (+160)

Blue Jays win 2-1 (+220)

Mariners win 2-0 (+450)

Mariners win 2-1 (+325)

Series ends in 2 games (-115)

Series ends in 3 games (-105)

The Mariners’ postseason drought is over and they enter as significant underdogs despite finishing just two games back of the Blue Jays in the AL standings. Seattle’s lineup gets production all over; Four players have at least 20 homers and eight have at least 10. Star Julio Rodriguez leads the team in OPS and also swiped 25 bases. We’re interested to see if he has a green light on the base paths in Toronto. The Jays have five players with at least 24 homers and a lineup without any holes. And while the lineup hits dingers, the bullpen gives them up. Toronto’s bullpen has given up 79 homers this year. Only Tampa has given up more among playoff teams but Rays’ pitchers threw nearly 70 more innings out of the pen this season.

The Cardinals are slight favorites over the Phillies in their MLB Wild Card playoff series. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies at No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals

Game 1: 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: 8:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET

Phillies win series (+110)

Cardinals win series (-135)

Phillies win 2-0 (+260)

Phillies win 2-1 (+320)

Cardinals win 2-0 (+275)

Cardinals win 2-1 (+200)

Series ends in 2 games (-110)

Series ends in 3 games (-110)

The Cardinals haven’t decided who will start for them on the mound in each of the three potential games of the series. The Phillies will go with Zack Wheeler in Game 1 and Aaron Nola in Game 2. St. Louis will likely start Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright in some order and Jack Flaherty could be a weapon out of the bullpen as he works his way back from shoulder issues. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado anchor a Cardinals’ lineup that is getting home runs from Albert Pujols in his swan song. Philadelphia made the postseason after a less-than-stellar October and will be counting on a power surge from Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 New York Mets

Game 1: 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: 7:30 p.m. ET

Padres win series (+150)

Mets win series (-185)

Padres win 2-0 (+500)

Padres win 2-1 (+310)

Mets win 2-0 (+145)

Mets win 2-1 (+240)

Series ends in 2 games (-120)

Series ends in 3 games (+100)

Max Scherzer is set to start Game 1 for the Mets while Jacob DeGrom’s status depends on that Scherzer start. If the Mets win Game 1, then DeGrom may be held until the NLDS in the hopes the Mets advance. If the Mets are facing elimination after either Game 1 or Game 2, then DeGrom will start in the Wild Card Series. If the Mets beat the Padres in two games they’ll be able to start DeGrom twice on regular rest in the NLDS. Manny Machado and Juan Soto are the stars of the Padres’ lineup, though Soto has an OPS of less than .800 in his time as a Padre. Mets fans are well aware of how dangerous he is.