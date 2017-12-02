Baseball - Baseball: Race to grab 'Japan's Babe Ruth' is on

- The race to bring Shohei Ohtani to Major League Baseball is officially on after MLB owners ratified the new posting system for Japanese players on Friday. Ohtani, the 23-year-old Nippon Ham Fighters star dubbed the "Babe Ruth of Japan" is regarded as one of the hottest properties in baseball -- a two-way threat with a fastball clocked at 100 mph (160.93 Km/h) and an explosive presence at the plate. He has an array of interested suitors in Major League Baseball, but his move to America was on hold as a new posting system, by which Japanese clubs are compensated for the stars they lose to the States, was hammered out. Now that he can be formally posted -- with a release fee of $20 million, Ohtani has three weeks, until December 22 -- to sign with a major league club.





Story Continues

AFP