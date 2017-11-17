Baseball - Baseball: Houston's Altuve, Miami's Stanton win MVP awards

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Christian Petersen/Getty Images/AFPHOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros in action against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Christian Petersen/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/Christian Petersen)

- Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, who helped the Astros capture their first World Series title, joined Miami's Giancarlo Stanton in taking a first Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player award on Thursday. Altuve, a 27-year-old Venezuelan, was a runaway American League MVP winner in voting by a media panel while Stanton, an American who turned 28 last week, edged Cincinnati's Joey Votto for the National League award by two votes, the fourth-closest balloting in MVP history. "This is unbelievable," Stanton said. "The ups and downs of my career and everything that has happened. I'm just so thankful and appreciative to everyone around me, everyone who has pushed me, everyone that has been by my side." Altuve had 405 total points and 27 of 30 first-place votes with New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, the AL Rookie of the Year, taking two first-place votes and 279 points as runner-up.





AFP