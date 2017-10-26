Baseball - Baseball: Astros even World Series with wild win over Dodgers

- The Houston Astros edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in an 11-inning second-game thriller to level the World Series. George Springer smashed a two-run homer in the top of the 11th to cap the Astros' late charge. It proved just enough as the teams combined for an astonishing five extra-inning home runs -- a record for a Major League Baseball post-season game. "That's an incredible game on so many levels, so many ranges of emotion," said Astros manager AJ Hinch. "That's one of the most incredible games you'll ever be a part of." "It's huge," said Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander. "I think the ability to win this game tonight, you can't quantify how much that means. We play so well at home."





AFP